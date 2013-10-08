FRANKFURT Oct 8 German utility RWE is
planning to shut down its Garzweiler open pit lignite mine,
Europe's biggest, earlier than planned as coal-fired power
plants become less profitable, a German newspaper reported.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Tuesday, without citing
sources, that operations at Garzweiler would stop when all the
lignite, or brown coal, has been mined from areas already
cleared of towns and villages, which will be in 2017 or 2018.
That compares with a previously planned closure date of
2045.
A spokeswoman for the company said there were no concrete
plans to shut down the mine in 2017 or 2018, declining to
provide further details.
Along with peers E.ON and EnBW, RWE has
come under intense pressure from falling wholesale power prices
in Europe, its core market.
In addition, the strong expansion of renewables has hurt the
profitability of gas plants, as power from solar and wind
sources takes priority in being fed into the electricity grid,
reducing the hours gas plants can run.
In a separate report, German daily Handelsblatt said on
Tuesday that RWE was planning to bundle its retail sales
businesses to cut costs, which could result in job cuts.
Sales activities in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and
Britain would be combined under a European holding company,
while eastern European operations would remain unaffected,
Handelsblatt cited company sources as saying.
RWE declined to comment on the report.
