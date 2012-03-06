ESSEN, Germany, March 6 RWE AG is in negotiations with producers in four supplier countries to try and win concessions on expensive long-term gas contracts which are oil-indexed and have eaten heavily into its profits, Chief Executive Office Juergen Grossmann said at the annual results conference for 2011.

"The talks are ongoing. We expect to see successes especially in 2013," he said in reply to questions.

The problem is that cheaper spot gas prices have emerged inside Europe since 2009 and that utilities such as RWE which import gas cannot recover the high prices they have to pay to origin countries when they sell the gas on.

Finance chief Rolf Pohlig said the four countries in the talks with RWE were Russia, Norway, the Netherlands and Germany. The exposure to so-called negative gas-to-oil spreads was for a gas volume of 18 billion cubic metres, out of its total annual gas procurement of 45 bcm. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Vera Eckert)