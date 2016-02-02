DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 2 RWE has
sued a consortium involved in the building of German lignite
plant Grevenbroich-Neurath in which three workers died,
demanding about 1.3 billion euros ($1.42 billion) for "culpable
breach of duty", a German court said.
The deaths occurred during construction of the plant in
October 2007 when a scaffolding collapsed. As a result,
completion was delayed by two years, for which RWE is now
claiming damages, a spokesman for the Moenchengladbach regional
court said on Tuesday.
The plant started operations in August 2012.
The court spokesman said the consortium included Japan's
Hitachi, German subsidiary Hitachi Power Europe and
Alstom Power Systems, which now belongs to General Electric
.
A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26, he said, adding that a
settlement had not been reached so far, despite intense efforts.
RWE, Germany's second largest utility, confirmed the court's
comments.
A spokesman for Hitachi in Germany declined to comment on
the claims by RWE but said the consortium itself was claiming
290 million euros from RWE as a result of the construction
delay.
General Electric declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9149 euros)
