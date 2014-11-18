COLOGNE, Germany Nov 18 Germany utility RWE
does not rule out shuttering more power stations in
Europe if price pressure continues to undermine generation
margins and regulatory measures fail to help the bedraggled
sector, a company official said.
"Further closures are possible," the head of the RWE
generation subsidiary, Matthias Hartung, told Reuters on the
sidelines of an industry conference on Tuesday.
RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity producers, last
week posted bleak nine-month results on the back of weak prices,
mild winter weather and increasing competition from expanding
renewable energy producers.
Hartung said that RWE hopes wholesale power prices have
reached the bottom of a trough. They have fallen by a quarter
since the beginning of 2013.
He also said that policymakers must urgently discuss the
future of the market design, where utilities hope for so-called
capacity payments that would allow them to keep open plants on
standby against a fee, to offer a secure supply at times that
renewable energy cannot be produced .
"Politicians need to put the market on the right track," he
said.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff, editing by Arno
Schuetze)