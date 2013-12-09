BUDAPEST Dec 9 Hungarian state-owned energy
group MVM could buy German firm RWE's 49 percent stake
in Budapest gas utility Fogaz Zrt as soon as this year, the
daily Magyar Nemzet quoted Fogaz CEO Laszlo Koncz as saying in
an interview on Monday.
The transaction would be part of a government drive to boost
state influence in the energy sector after MVM's recent purchase
of German group E.On's natural gas trade and storage
businesses in Hungary, as well as cuts in household energy
bills.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in September that Hungary
was in talks to buy into 6-7 utility companies.
Magyar Nemzet cited Koncz as saying that international
advisers were in the process of valuing Fogaz, adding that
Budapest city council would retain its 50 percent plus one vote
majority stake in the company after the planned transaction.
"Given that all the data required for valuation is
available, if the intentions of the seller and the buyer are
indeed serious, then there is a realistic chance that a deal
could be made this year," Koncz was quoted as saying.
He said in that case the transaction could be closed at a
later stage. A spokesman for RWE in Hungary said talks were
under way but declined to comment further.
RWE has protested against some changes in the energy sector
by Orban's government.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)