AMSTERDAM Nov 23 The highest
administrative court in the Netherlands on Wednesday reiterated
its decision to allow the construction of RWE's
coal-fired plant to go ahead, saying the German utility had
already made a big investment in the project.
Environmentalists have tried to block the construction of
RWE's 1,560 megawatt coal/biomass power plant, because it is
being built near the Wadden Sea area and the Wadden islands, a
UNESCO-listed site consisting of coastal wetlands which are home
to numerous plant and animal species.
The Council of State in August annulled RWE's environmental
permits for the power plant but said that construction work
could continue until new permits were granted by the local
authorities.
On Wednesday, it rejected new requests by environmentalists
to revoke the decision by the local authorities to allow RWE to
continue construction work.
"This decision enables RWE to complete the construction of
the plant. RWE has made it clear that it is in its interest to
complete construction because of the large sum already invested
and if the construction is halted it would cost more," the
court said in a written ruling.
RWE was given nine months to obtain the new environmental
permits.
"The grace period allowed to obtain a permit will cause no
significant effect to the protected area," the court added in
the statement.
RWE said it will complete the application procedure for the
new permit in March 2012, according to the court statement.
The national government and two provincial authorities
issued permits in 2008 to Dutch utility Essent, now controlled
by RWE.
