AMSTERDAM Nov 23 The highest administrative court in the Netherlands on Wednesday reiterated its decision to allow the construction of RWE's coal-fired plant to go ahead, saying the German utility had already made a big investment in the project.

Environmentalists have tried to block the construction of RWE's 1,560 megawatt coal/biomass power plant, because it is being built near the Wadden Sea area and the Wadden islands, a UNESCO-listed site consisting of coastal wetlands which are home to numerous plant and animal species.

The Council of State in August annulled RWE's environmental permits for the power plant but said that construction work could continue until new permits were granted by the local authorities.

On Wednesday, it rejected new requests by environmentalists to revoke the decision by the local authorities to allow RWE to continue construction work.

"This decision enables RWE to complete the construction of the plant. RWE has made it clear that it is in its interest to complete construction because of the large sum already invested and if the construction is halted it would cost more," the court said in a written ruling.

RWE was given nine months to obtain the new environmental permits.

"The grace period allowed to obtain a permit will cause no significant effect to the protected area," the court added in the statement.

RWE said it will complete the application procedure for the new permit in March 2012, according to the court statement.

The national government and two provincial authorities issued permits in 2008 to Dutch utility Essent, now controlled by RWE. (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac)