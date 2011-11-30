AMSTERDAM Nov 30 The highest
administrative court in the Netherlands on Wednesday approved an
RWE permit to build a coal-fired power plant, removing
another hurdle for the new energy site.
Environmentalists have tried to block the construction of
RWE's 1,560 megawatt coal/biomass power plant, because it is
being built near the Wadden Sea area and the Wadden islands, a
UNESCO-listed site consisting of coastal wetlands which are home
to numerous plant and animal species.
The Dutch Council of State said RWE had rightly obtained an
environmental permit from the Dutch province Groningen because a
national limit on sulphur dioxide emission did not apply and
there were other rules to limit air pollution.
RWE has already started construction of the power plant, and
the court ruled last week it could continue this work despite
the need to reapply for a different environmental permit.
RWE was given nine months to obtain the new environmental
permit.
The national government and two provincial authorities
issued permits in 2008 to Dutch utility Essent, now controlled
by RWE.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by James Jukwey)