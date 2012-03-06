* RWE plans up to 7 bln euros of asset sales
* Previously planned divestments worth 11 bln euros
* Aims to cut costs by another 1 bln euros
* 2011 operating profit down 24 pct, above forecast
* Shares rise to seven-month high, outperform sector
ESSEN, Germany, March 6 RWE,
Germany's second-biggest utility, plans to sell fewer assets
after finding another 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of cost
cuts and raising its capital as it positions itself for a future
without nuclear power in its home market.
The company, which reported a 45 percent drop in 2011 net
profit on Tuesday, said it now plans to sell assets worth up to
7 billion euros by the end of 2013, less than the previously
targeted 11 billion.
"The future looks much brighter than it did six months ago,"
incoming CEO Peter Terium said, adding he expects operating
profit to remain flat this year and next as new power plant
capacity and cost-cuts offset the impact of asset disposals.
Terium, who takes over as CEO in July, is expected to lead a
swift transformation of RWE to prepare for a phasing out of
nuclear power in Germany by 2022, following Japan's Fukushima
disaster last year.
Shares of RWE rose to their highest level since early
August, trading 2.1 percent higher at 35.22 euros by 1104 GMT,
outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index's 0.6
percent decline.
RWE, which has already sold 1.5 billion euros worth of
assets, now plans to keep its DEA oil and gas exploration unit,
which accounted for almost 10 percent of 2011 operating profit,
but would sell stakes in some of its projects.
That leaves units such as Czech NET4GAS, Berlinwasser and
its majority stakes in local utilities Suewag (77.6 percent) and
Kevag (57.5 percent) on the block, which will take about half a
billion euros off earnings after 2013.
The scaled-down divestment plan announced on Tuesday "shows
that the situation has become more relaxed," DZ Bank analyst
Hasim Senguel said.
Like peers E.ON and EnBW, RWE has been
hit hard by the German government's decision to phase out
nuclear power, forcing it to shed assets and tap new growth
areas such as renewable power.
The firm, whose outgoing Chief Executive Juergen Grossmann
has the moniker "nuclear Rambo" in Berlin, is especially
vulnerable to the nuclear exit as it relied heavily on nuclear
and coal-fired power generation and the company will need to
invest heavily to bolster its gas and renewable energy business.
Also, investments RWE made in recent years have burdened its
balance sheet with about 30 billion euros of debt, and long-term
contracts with suppliers such as Russian monopoly Gazprom
squeeze margins in the gas business.
In addition to selling assets, RWE raised 2.1 billion euros
in a capital increase at the end of 2011 to help cut debt and
plans to sell some power plant capacity and cut jobs in Germany
to lower costs over the next two years.
Chief Financial Officer Rolf Pohlig said the company found a
way to cut its debt to about 3 times annual core operating
profit, from 3.5 times at the end of 2011, with fewer asset
sales by concentrating on shedding businesses that create costs
but have no or very little income.
That includes, for instance, gas field projects of unit DEA
that are still at the development stage and do not yet generate
earnings.
RWE's 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 17.5 percent to 8.46 billion
euros, hit by a drop in profits from power generation caused by
the nuclear exit and a widening loss at its energy trading unit.
But the figure was still slightly above RWE's own guidance
and the 8.27 billion euros average forecast in a Reuters poll,
partly helped by falling prices for emissions rights.
Net profit dropped 45 percent to 1.81 billion euros, falling
short of a forecast 2.12 billion euros. RWE said it would pay a
2011 dividend of 2.00 euros per share, which was from 3.50 euros
a year earlier but still in line with consensus.
RWE said it sees EBITDA remaining flat this year and
improving to about 9 billion euros in 2013 as about three
quarters of a total 1 billion euros in planned cost cuts kick in
and newly negotiated gas contracts lower expenses.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter and Erica
Billingham)