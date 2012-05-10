FRANKFURT May 10 RWE, Germany's No.2
utility, is in talks with parties interested in Horizon, the
British joint venture it holds together with peer E.ON
, Chief Financial Officer Rolf Pohlig told
journalists, declining to give further details.
"I am very optimistic," he said when asked by when the
company intended to sell the joint venture.
RWE and E.ON, under pressure from their home country
Germany's move to phase out nuclear power, announced in March
the sale of Horizon, which had planned to invest 15 billion
pounds ($24.15 billion) to build at least 6 gigawatts (GW) of
new nuclear plants at two sites in Oldbury and Wylfa in Britain.
Pohlig also said that a deal with the city of Berlin had
been agreed regarding the sale of its minority stake in water
utility Berlinwasser Holding.