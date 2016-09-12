FRANKFURT, Sept 12 German utility RWE
said the planned initial public offering (IPO) of shares in its
renewables, retail and network unit Innogy would also include
some of the parent's existing shares.
In the group's so-called intention to float statement, RWE
said that on top of new shares from a capital increase that it
previously said would fetch about 2 billion euros ($2.25
billion), RWE would put some of its existing shares in Innogy on
the market.
The precise amount of existing shares to be sold was yet to
be determined, it added.
A company's intention to float typically signals that the
first day of trading will take place about four weeks later.
($1 = 0.8896 euros)
