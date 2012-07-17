FRANKFURT, July 17 RWE, Germany's No.2
utility, plans to cut at least another 2,000 jobs in Europe,
German newspaper Rheinische Post reported, citing labour sources
at the company.
According to a report of one union representative, the group
may even cut up to 5,000 jobs, the paper said, adding management
had informed the company's works council about the plans last
week.
A company source had told Reuters in December that RWE was
planning to cut up to 8,000 jobs over the next few years and RWE
confirmed at the time that there were plans to reduce its
workforce, without giving concrete figures.
As of March 31, 2012, RWE employed 72,058 staff.
"We are not commenting ongoing talks. Management will,
however, discuss necessary measures with the labour
representatives," Rheinische Post quoted an RWE spokesman as
saying.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)