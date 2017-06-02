FRANKFURT, June 2 German utility RWE
said it had received its first cargo of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) from Qatargas late last month under a seven and a half
year deal signed in 2016.
The 95,000 tonne shipment was made on the Q-Flex LNG tanker
Al Karaana and delivered to the GATE terminal in Rotterdam, RWE
said on Friday.
Financial details were not disclosed and the gap between the
arrival of the cargo and publication of the news was as a result
of RWE's internal procedures, a spokeswoman said.
LNG traders watch arrivals to gauge supply flows in a market
full of new origins entering export markets, while utility
analysts track the global sourcing strategy of the utility
group's central trading floor, RWE Supply & Trading (RWEST),
which issued the statement.
"This contract with Qatargas is a key element in our supply
portfolio and underpins our growth strategy in LNG," Andree
Stracke, Chief Commercial Officer Origination & Gas Supply at
RWEST, said.
Under the contract signed last July, Qatargas will deliver
up to 1.1 million tonnes of LNG per annum to RWEST, which has a
long-term contract to use GATE.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Alexander Smith)