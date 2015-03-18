* RWE says in talks on cooperation with Arab investor
* RWE says nothing can be ruled out in terms of outcomes
* Shares close up 3.7 pct
(Adds comments by trader, shareholder; background)
By Tom Käckenhoff and Christoph Steitz
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Germany, March 18 German
energy utility RWE is in talks with an Arab investor
about several possible forms of cooperation, a spokeswoman for
the company said on Wednesday, offering hope that the
cash-strapped group may gain a new shareholder with deep
pockets.
RWE warned last week that profits and investments would fall
further this year, reflecting the tough business environment
faced by traditional power utilities in Europe where they have
to contend with relatively weak demand and preferential
treatment for renewable energy sources.
Shares in the 117-year old company, now saddled with some 31
billion euros ($33 billion) of net debt, are down 8 percent this
year and more than 70 percent since 2007, wiping nearly 40
billion euros off its market value.
"We are exploring several options for a cooperation," the
spokeswoman said, adding nothing could be ruled out in terms of
potential outcomes.
The spokeswoman said that RWE, Germany's second-largest
utility after E.ON, had been approached by the
investor a few months ago.
The news also highlights continued interest from foreign
investors in German companies, following Qatar's move to take
stakes in Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank
and Kuwait's investment in Daimler.
RWE shares closed up 3.7 percent at 24.535 euros, valuing
the group at 14.13 billion euros ($15.1 billion).
"The interest from the Arab world is a positive sign," a
Frankfurt-based trader said, adding that a possible investment
would also curb the power of German municipal shareholders,
which control about 24 percent of RWE.
Bloomberg earlier said RWE was considering selling a 10
percent stake to Abu Dhabi investors, including Sheikh Mansour
bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
However, RWE has no 10-percent stake to sell and the group's
chief financial officer, Bernhard Guenther, said last week the
company has no plans currently for a capital increase.
On Wednesday, RWE declined to say whether that was still the
case.
"A capital increase would be very problematic for us," said
Ernst Gerlach, head of VkA, which represents the municipal
shareholders in RWE, adding that most of the local communities,
most of them indebted, would be unable to participate.
However, he also said it would be viewed as positive if an
Arab investor were to take a stake.
Investors and analysts have repeatedly called on RWE's
management to find a solution to the industry crisis, with
pressure rising after E.ON said in November it would split in
two and spin off its own ailing power plant business.
