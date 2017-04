FRANKFURT, March 28 German insurer Allianz and Canadian infrastructure investor Borealis have agreed to buy RWE's Czech gas transmission system operator Net4Gas for about 1.6 billion euros ($2.04 billion), RWE said on Thursday.

Sources familiar with the talks had told Reuters on Wednesday that Allianz and Borealis were close to signing a deal to buy Net4Gas.

($1 = 0.7824 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)