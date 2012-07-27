PRAGUE, July 27 Czech financial group KKCG will
submit a tentative bid for RWE's gas transmission system
operator Net4Gas before a Friday deadline for offers, a
spokesman said.
KKCG and fellow Czech company Energeticky a Prumyslovy
Holding (EPH) as well as Poland's gas network operator
Gaz-System are all expected to place offers.
"We are interested," KKCG spokesman Dan Plovajko said. "We
will be or we are presenting or proposing an offer from our
side. Today is the deadline for the indicative offers."
A source told Reuters earlier this month that Net4Gas could
be worth about 1.4 billion euros ($1.72 billion) while HSBC
analysts have put a price tag of 2.4 billion euros on the unit.
A spokesman for RWE's Czech unit could not be reached for
comment.
The plan to sell Net4Gas, which operates a 2,500
kilometre-long gas pipeline on Czech territory, is part of RWE's
broader aim to sell up to 7 billion euros ($8.8 billion) worth
of assets by the end of 2013.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
