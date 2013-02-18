Fed's Powell looks to boost stress test transparency
June 1 Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said Thursday that the Fed will announce some changes to its bank stress tests when it announces the latest results on June 22.
PRAGUE Feb 18 Czech energy firm EPH will bid with a partner for Net4Gas, the Czech gas transmission system operator owned by Germany's No.2 utility RWE, a spokesman said on Monday.
"EPH will submit a bid," EPH spokesman Daniel Castvaj said in an email. "We are partnering with someone, but I can't be more specific."
Sources told Reuters last week that EPH would submit a bid with Macquarie and that bids were due on Monday. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* SAYS BOARD ACKNOWLEDGED BINDING PURCHASE OFFER RECEIVED FROM ONE OF POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR PART OF REMAINING PROPERTIES OF TECLA - FONDO UFFICI FUND