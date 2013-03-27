PRAGUE/DUESSELDORF, March 27 German insurer Allianz and Canadian infrastructure investor Borealis are very close to signing a deal to buy Czech gas transmission system operator Net4Gas from RWE, sources familiar with the talks said on Wednesday.

Two sources said the deal was very close to completion. Another said it could be clinched as soon as Wednesday or Thursday.

"The talks are close to an end," one source said. "Allianz and Borealis are the buyers."

RWE and Allianz declined to comment. Officials at Borealis were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Robert Muller, Jason Hovet, Jan Korselt and Jonathan Gould; writing by Jan Lopatka, editing by Jason Neely)