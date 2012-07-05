LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 5 RWE,
Germany's No.2 utility, is seeking tentative bids for its
long-distance gas network operator Net4Gas by July 22, two
people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Czech companies Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) and
financial group KKCG as well as Poland's gas network operator
Gaz-System are expected to place offers, though they are likely
to tie up with financial investors such as Allianz,
Macquarie or GIP, the sources said.
"It looks like EPH is tying up with GIP and Gaz-System will
go with Macquarie," one of the sources said.
The second source said that Net4Gas could be worth about 1.4
billion euros ($1.75 billion) while HSBC analysts have in the
past put a price tag of 2.4 billion euros on the unit.
HSBC has noted, however, that prices for the unit could come
under pressure by rival pipelines transporting gas from Russia
to Western Europe.
The plan to sell the Net4Gas, which operates a 2,500
kilometre-long gas pipeline on Czech territory, is part of RWE's
broader aim to sell up to 7 billion euros ($8.8 billion) worth
of assets by the end of 2013.
The utility is advised by JP Morgan on the sale, one
source said.
Gaz-System has said in the past it was planning to file an
initial offer of interest to buy the unit while EPH and KKCG
both said they had entered the tender.
RWE, Allianz, Macquarie and JP Morgan declined to comment.
GIP was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7994 euros)
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard in London, Arno Schuetze, Edward
Taylor and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt and Jana Mlcochova in
Prague; Writing by Christoph Steitz)