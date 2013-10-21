LONDON Oct 21 British energy supplier RWE
npower said it would raise its household charges for
electricity and gas by 9.3 percent and 11.1 percent
respectively, the third company to hike prices as a political
row over energy bills intensifies.
The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Ed Miliband, put
rising energy bills at the heart of his campaign for the 2015
election last month when he said he would freeze prices for 20
months if his party wins power.
The price hike by RWE npower follows announcements from
Centrica and SSE, who were the first of
Britain's "big six" energy suppliers to lift their charges. The
remaining three are expected to follow suit.
Earlier this month, Centrica raised its household
electricity and gas by an average price of 9.2 percent while SSE
announced an 8.2 percent rise.