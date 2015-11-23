TLG targets doubling size of the company after WCM deal - execs
* "We want to acquire more property this year and going forward want to double what we have currently," says Niclas Karoff
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT Nov 23 RWE could drop a multi-billion euro lawsuit against Germany's decision to shut down its nuclear plants if a favourable solution about decommissioning costs can be reached, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
"Dropping the complaint is subject to negotiations," the person said.
RWE declined to comment.
Germany in 2011 ruled that all of its nuclear plants had to be shut down by 2022, drawing legal complaints by the country's largest utilities, including E.ON, Vattenfall and RWE. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Andreas Framke, Kirsti Knolle)
* "We want to acquire more property this year and going forward want to double what we have currently," says Niclas Karoff
* Says co not been informed of any such stake sale by the promoter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: