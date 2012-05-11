* RWE opts for pulling down plant rather than enclosure
* Application to be filed in second half 2012
* Approval to take years, process itself many more
By Vera Eckert
May 11 German utility RWE will apply
to the authorities in the coming months to break up two idled
nuclear power reactor blocks at the Biblis site, the first step
in a lengthy process likely to take many years, the company said
on Friday.
"RWE Power (the generation arm) will in the coming months
prepare an application...for direct break-up of the Biblis power
station, which will be submitted to the Hesse state authorities
in the second half of the year," it said on its website.
"Preliminary assessments have shown that a break-up of the
unit is preferable to safe enclosure," it said, adding it may
take several years to get approval for the plan.
Declaring Biblis A and B blocks are to be torn down in a job
that is likely to last a generation will create clarity for the
Biblis community.
Some 1,000 jobs and 1,500 partner firms have relied on the
nuclear station since the late 1970s and need to know what
direction and timing the decommissioning procedure will take.
RWE's move may also set in motion a trend for six other
sites subject to Germany's hasty exit from much of its nuclear
capacity last summer since when no concrete decisions have been
taken on the future course.
Nuclear plant operators were asked last summer to leave
off-line permanently eight reactors or 41 percent of the
previous total capacity, and to shut the remainder sooner than
planned as part of a politically motivated strategy shift in the
wake of the Fukushima atomic energy crisis in Japan.
When reactors are broken up, contaminated materials must be
neutralised bit by bit and torn into small pieces for detectors
to check and clear them of radioactivity. Nuclear fuel elements
need to cool down for possibly 50 years before they are stored.
There is not yet a national repository where German
utilities can store nuclear waste permanently, which is also
slowing down the decision-making process.
RWE and other nuclear operators have turned to the courts to
rule on whether the enforced closures are in line with the
constitution while also arguing over a fuel element tax the
government intends to levy despite the plant
stoppages.
(Editing by James Jukwey)