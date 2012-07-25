FRANKFURT, July 25 German utility RWE has
postponed an investment decision on a 3 billion euro ($3.6
billion) offshore wind farm in the North Sea to early next year
because the liability rules are unclear, German newspaper
Handelsbatt reported on Wednesday.
RWE had planned to start the project, dubbed "Innogy Nordsee
1", in the second half of this year, RWE Innogy executive Hans
Buenting told the paper.
"The final decision will take at least until early 2013," he
was quoted as saying.
Like E.ON and peer EnBW, RWE has been
hit hard by the German government's decision to phase out
nuclear power generation, forcing it to reinvent itself by
shedding assets and tapping new growth areas such as renewable
power.
($1 = 0.8275 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Holmes)