ESSEN, Germany Jan 10 German utility RWE plans to invest about 5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) to expand its green power business over the next four years, struggling to tap new areas of growth in a move to prepare itself for a nuclear-free energy market at home.

By announcing an investment plan for its renewable unit, RWE follows German peer E.ON, which in mid-December said it would spend 7 billion euros for its green energy business over the next five years.

RWE and E.ON are currently suffering from the consequences from Germany's decision to exit nuclear power, leading to shrinking profits, massive job cuts as well as an asset disposal program.

($1 = 0.7851 euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff)