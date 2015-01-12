* RWE Innogy to spend 1 bln euro on renewables in 2015-2017

* To forge ahead with renewable projects in Europe

* Seeks compensation from Spain over power law changes (Recasts, adds details on investments, quotes)

ESSEN, Germany, Jan 12 Germany's No.2 utility RWE is cutting back investments in its renewable energy business, under pressure from a crisis in the power sector that has swelled its debt pile to 31 billion euros ($36.7 billion).

Having spent 1 billion euros annually on RWE Innogy between 2008 and 2014, RWE said it would invest just 1 billion euros over 2015-2017.

"These are the investments that RWE is making available," Hans Buenting, chief executive of RWE Innogy, said on Monday.

RWE's green business is much smaller than that of larger German competitor E.ON, where renewables accounted for 15.4 percent of 2013 core earnings and which decided in December to split in two, spinning off power plants to focus on renewable energy and power grids.

At RWE, that share was less than 4 percent.

Europe's power sector has been hit by a sluggish economy, low wholesale prices and a surge in demand for cleaner renewable energy which is replacing gas and coal-fired power plants.

German utilities' business models have also been disrupted by domestic reforms that since 2011 have incentivised the move towards cleaner energy and away from fossil and nuclear power.

Innogy, which said it would forge ahead with renewable energy projects in Germany, Britain, the Netherlands as well as in eastern Europe, expects its operating profit to fall in 2014 from the 196 million euros registered in 2013.

This year and next, profits are expected to rise mainly due to the fact that offshore wind parks Gwynt y Mor and Nordsee Ost built in Liverpool Bay and the German North Sea, respectively, will be connected to the grid.

Buenting also said that RWE had filed a lawsuit with an arbitration court in Washington, seeking a low-triple digit million euro amount from the Spanish government as a result of legislative changes for wind and hydro power.

It could take three to four years for a decision to be reached in the case, Buenting said.

($1 = 0.8464 euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and John Stonestreet)