DUBAI Nov 3 RWE is keeping open the
option to break up its business, its chief executive said,
signalling such a move could become more likely if wholesale
power prices continue to slide.
"The case x has not yet occurred but at power prices of 28
euros per megawatt hour things are slowly getting exciting,"
Peter Terium told reporters in Dubai.
German wholesale power prices have nearly halved
since early 2012, squeezing margins at the group's power plants
to the point where it becomes more economical to simply shut
them down.
Terium said the company would expand its business outside
Europe to offset falling earnings at its conventional power
generation unit, adding the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey
would become profit drivers in the future.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz)