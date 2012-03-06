ESSEN, Germany, March 6 RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, expects earnings to remain flat this year and next year as it sells assets and takes a hit from Germany's decision to phase out of nuclear power.

The company reported on Tuesday a 24 percent decline in 2011 operating profit to 5.81 billion euros ($7.69 billion), and a 34 percent drop in recurrent net profit to 2.48 billion euros.

RWE, along with peers E.ON and EnBW, has been hit hard by the nuclear exit, forcing the company to shed assets and tap new growth areas such as renewable energy.

It said it plans to cut its annual costs by about 1 billion euros by 2014 and now plans to sell assets worth up to 7 billion euros, less than the previously targeted 11 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)