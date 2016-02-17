* First time since the 1950s that no dividend is paid
* RWE takes 2.1 bln euro impairment on power plants
* 2015 net loss 200 mln euros vs consensus for profit
* Sees earnings decline in 2016
* Shares mark biggest one-day drop in more than 18 years
(Adds quote from biggest shareholder, new savings target)
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 RWE, Germany's
second largest utility, has scrapped its annual dividend for the
first time in at least six decades, opting to save cash which it
might have to shift to a state-run fund to decommission the
country's nuclear power stations.
The government is currently examining how it can safeguard
funds provisioned for by the local utilities for the dismantling
of nuclear plants and the storage of associated waste, with a
government-run investment vehicle looking the most likely
option.
"We know that we might disappoint many shareholders with
today's (dividend) decision," RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium
said in a statement. "However, it is necessary in order to
strengthen our company."
Shares in RWE fell as much as 14.3 percent, their biggest
intra-day drop in more than 18 years.
"This is a major blow and really throws us off our feet,"
said Ernst Gerlach, head of VkA, which represents municipal
shareholders in RWE and has a 24 percent stake in the group.
"With a supervisory board meeting only one and a half weeks
away, this announcement is not a trust-building measure," he
said, adding VkA would explore its options to reverse the
decision.
The four largest utilities operating in Germany - RWE, E.ON
, EnBW and Vattenfall - have so
far set aside 39 billion euros ($43.5 billion) in provisions to
fund the shutdown of their atomic power plants, the last of
which is due to close in 2022.
Abandoning nuclear has added to the woes of a power industry
already battered by a steep fall in wholesale power prices and a
massive expansion in renewable energy.
Slashed costs, jobs and shareholder payouts have done little
to restore the lustre of an industry once seen by investors as a
"dividend-machine" and many believe the industry cannot afford
the huge cost of closing atomic plants.
'STRONG SIGNAL'
Analysts say RWE's axing of the 2015 dividend will free up
cash for the nuclear fund, and ease rating agency concerns
following a 2.1 billion-euro impairment charge on plants in
Germany and Britain that RWE announced on Wednesday along with
the dividend cut.
The group said it was also hit by a 900 million-euro
writedown in deferred taxes, adding it would raise its savings
target to 2.5 billion euros by 2018, up from 2 billion euros by
2017 previously.
"We hope that the move sends a strong signal to politicians
and members of the nuclear commission that any solution on
nuclear funding which increases the financial burdens of the
utilities will clearly not be feasible," Bernstein analysts
said.
Founded in 1898 as Rheinisch-Westfaelisches
Elektrizitaetswerk AG to power the city of Essen, where it is
still based, RWE has paid a dividend every year since at least
the 1950s.
Analysts had expected a dividend of 0.61 euros per common
share for 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data. For preferred
shares, which account for only about 6 percent of RWE's stock,
the group will pay a dividend of 0.13 euros per share.
Late last year RWE said it would split off and separately
list its renewables, networks and retail businesses in the
course of the year as part of its response to the crisis
gripping the sector.
RWE also said on Wednesday it had hit its targets for last
year, posting underlying net income of 1.1 billion euros and an
operating profit of 3.8 billion euros, though it cautioned net
income was expected to fall this year to between 500 million and
700 million euros and operating profits would drop to between
2.8 billion and 3.1 billion euros.
The group said it will report an overall net loss of about
200 million euros for 2015.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf and
Maria Sheahan, Andrea Lentz and Daniela Pegna in Frankfurt;
Editing by David Holmes, Greg Mahlich)