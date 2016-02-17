* First time since the 1950s that no dividend is paid

* RWE takes 2.1 bln euro impairment on power plants

* 2015 net loss 200 mln euros vs consensus for profit

* Sees earnings decline in 2016

* Shares mark biggest one-day drop in more than 18 years (Adds quote from biggest shareholder, new savings target)

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 RWE, Germany's second largest utility, has scrapped its annual dividend for the first time in at least six decades, opting to save cash which it might have to shift to a state-run fund to decommission the country's nuclear power stations.

The government is currently examining how it can safeguard funds provisioned for by the local utilities for the dismantling of nuclear plants and the storage of associated waste, with a government-run investment vehicle looking the most likely option.

"We know that we might disappoint many shareholders with today's (dividend) decision," RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium said in a statement. "However, it is necessary in order to strengthen our company."

Shares in RWE fell as much as 14.3 percent, their biggest intra-day drop in more than 18 years.

"This is a major blow and really throws us off our feet," said Ernst Gerlach, head of VkA, which represents municipal shareholders in RWE and has a 24 percent stake in the group.

"With a supervisory board meeting only one and a half weeks away, this announcement is not a trust-building measure," he said, adding VkA would explore its options to reverse the decision.

The four largest utilities operating in Germany - RWE, E.ON , EnBW and Vattenfall - have so far set aside 39 billion euros ($43.5 billion) in provisions to fund the shutdown of their atomic power plants, the last of which is due to close in 2022.

Abandoning nuclear has added to the woes of a power industry already battered by a steep fall in wholesale power prices and a massive expansion in renewable energy.

Slashed costs, jobs and shareholder payouts have done little to restore the lustre of an industry once seen by investors as a "dividend-machine" and many believe the industry cannot afford the huge cost of closing atomic plants.

'STRONG SIGNAL'

Analysts say RWE's axing of the 2015 dividend will free up cash for the nuclear fund, and ease rating agency concerns following a 2.1 billion-euro impairment charge on plants in Germany and Britain that RWE announced on Wednesday along with the dividend cut.

The group said it was also hit by a 900 million-euro writedown in deferred taxes, adding it would raise its savings target to 2.5 billion euros by 2018, up from 2 billion euros by 2017 previously.

"We hope that the move sends a strong signal to politicians and members of the nuclear commission that any solution on nuclear funding which increases the financial burdens of the utilities will clearly not be feasible," Bernstein analysts said.

Founded in 1898 as Rheinisch-Westfaelisches Elektrizitaetswerk AG to power the city of Essen, where it is still based, RWE has paid a dividend every year since at least the 1950s.

Analysts had expected a dividend of 0.61 euros per common share for 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data. For preferred shares, which account for only about 6 percent of RWE's stock, the group will pay a dividend of 0.13 euros per share.

Late last year RWE said it would split off and separately list its renewables, networks and retail businesses in the course of the year as part of its response to the crisis gripping the sector.

RWE also said on Wednesday it had hit its targets for last year, posting underlying net income of 1.1 billion euros and an operating profit of 3.8 billion euros, though it cautioned net income was expected to fall this year to between 500 million and 700 million euros and operating profits would drop to between 2.8 billion and 3.1 billion euros.

The group said it will report an overall net loss of about 200 million euros for 2015. ($1 = 0.8973 euros)

(Additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf and Maria Sheahan, Andrea Lentz and Daniela Pegna in Frankfurt; Editing by David Holmes, Greg Mahlich)