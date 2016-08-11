* RWE won more than 200,000 clients in UK in July
* See profit at npower next year
* Shares reverse losses, up 2.4 pct
(Recasts, adds details on npower, shares)
By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Aug 11 RWE,
Germany's second biggest utility, has won back customers in
Britain, showing how efforts to turn around its npower business
there have born fruit sooner than expected.
Problems at npower emerged last year, when RWE warned of a
rapid loss of customers as well as billing issues that
effectively prevented it from charging clients. It subsequently
replaced top Npower management and embarked on a restructuring.
"We're a bit ahead of plan," RWE Chief Executive Peter
Terium said on Thursday after RWE reported first-half results.
He said RWE had clawed back more than 200,000 British customers
in July, which keeps the numbers stable at 5.2 million compared
with the end of last year.
"The number of customer complaints also fell greatly during
the first six months of the year," Terium said. He also said
the impact from Britain's decision to leave the European Union
on RWE would be manageable.
He expects npower return to profit next year.
Npower is one of the big six energy providers in Britain,
RWE's second largest market by customers after Germany. In 2015,
it made an operating loss of 137 million euros, compared with
RWE's group operating profit of 3.84 billion. It accounted for
about a fifth of RWE's external sales.
Shares in RWE reversed earlier losses and traded 2.4 percent
higher by 1036 GMT, the biggest gainers in the STOXX Europe 600
Utilities index.
The group's shares have risen sharply so far this year,
making them among the strongest performers among German
blue-chips, second only to sporting goods maker Adidas
, as investors await the listing of RWE's Innogy
business.
This will separate its renewable power generation,
distribution and retail businesses from its troubled thermal and
nuclear power generation operations, which have been hit by
Germany's drive towards renewable power at the expense of coal
and gas-fired plants and the closure of nuclear stations.
RWE said the sale of up to 10 percent of Innogy remained on
track and was scheduled to take place before the end of the
year.
Earlier on Thursday, RWE posted a 7-percent drop in
first-half operating profit, below analyst expectations, blaming
losses at its volatile trading business which will remain part
of RWE after the Innogy listing in the autumn.
The group stuck to its outlook, still expecting operating
profit to fall to between 2.8 billion and 3.1 billion euros and
adjusted net income to decline to between 0.5 billion to 0.7
billion euros.
($1 = 0.8959 euros)
(Additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan
and Jane Merriman)