* 9-month operating profit at generation unit up 7 pct

* Cites cost cuts, land sale in Britain

* Has saved 1.5 bln euros at generation unit since 2013

* Could pay swiftly into nuclear storage fund

* Shares down 1.9 pct (Adds details on cost cuts, group results, analyst)

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 German utility RWE warned on Monday that it would have to cut costs further after such savings and proceeds for the sale of land in Britain put it on course to hit the top end of its annual profit targets.

Low wholesale electricity prices and competition from solar and wind energy have put intense pressure on conventional power plants, including those operated by RWE, triggering substantial job cuts and plant closures across Europe.

RWE has removed 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) of costs at its generation unit since launching efficiency programmes three years ago, Chief Financial Officer Markus Krebber said, warning of more to come to soften the impact on margins.

"It is too early to say that our generation business no longer faces any difficulties. Consequently, efficiency programmes will unfortunately remain on the agenda," Krebber said, without giving further details.

Responding to the industry crisis, RWE last month listed a minority of the Innogy business, comprising its healthy networks, renewables and retail activities.

That left it with volatile trading as well as fossil-fuel and nuclear generation operations.

RWE said it wants to quickly transfer money to a state fund in charge of handling the storage of waste from the shutdown of Germany's nuclear plants, adding it had cash on hand following Innogy's listing.

The country's largest utilities must pay a total of 23.6 billion euros into the fund, in return for shedding all liabilities related to any additional future costs of nuclear waste storage.

At about 6.8 billion euros, RWE will shoulder the second-largest share after E.ON and is currently looking at the best way to transfer the amount, including the option to pay "quite early", Krebber said, declining to being more specific.

Nine-month operating profit at RWE's power generation division rose 7 percent to 435 million euros, RWE said, also pointing to stabilising margins at hard coal and gas-fired power plants as a result of lower fuel prices.

As a result, RWE expects 2016 profits to come in at the upper end of the target range that puts core earnings (EBITDA) at 5.2 to 5.5 billion euros, operating profit at 2.8 to 3.1 billion and adjusted net income at 500 to 700 million.

On a group level, nine months results came in below expectations, with analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co pointing to higher maintenance expenses in its infrastructure business and lower capital gains. They kept a "neutral" rating on the stock.

Shares in the group traded 1.9 percent lower, giving up earlier gains.

The listing of Innogy left RWE with 2.6 billion euros in proceeds as well as a 76.8 percent stake in the unit, which is valued at 13.5 billion euros. RWE is currently valued at about 7.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9292 euros) (Additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Keith Weir)