* 9-month operating profit at generation unit up 7 pct
* Cites cost cuts, land sale in Britain
* Has saved 1.5 bln euros at generation unit since 2013
* Could pay swiftly into nuclear storage fund
* Shares down 1.9 pct
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Nov 14 German utility RWE
warned on Monday that it would have to cut costs further after
such savings and proceeds for the sale of land in Britain put it
on course to hit the top end of its annual profit targets.
Low wholesale electricity prices and competition from solar
and wind energy have put intense pressure on conventional power
plants, including those operated by RWE, triggering substantial
job cuts and plant closures across Europe.
RWE has removed 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) of costs at
its generation unit since launching efficiency programmes three
years ago, Chief Financial Officer Markus Krebber said, warning
of more to come to soften the impact on margins.
"It is too early to say that our generation business no
longer faces any difficulties. Consequently, efficiency
programmes will unfortunately remain on the agenda," Krebber
said, without giving further details.
Responding to the industry crisis, RWE last month listed a
minority of the Innogy business, comprising its healthy
networks, renewables and retail activities.
That left it with volatile trading as well as fossil-fuel
and nuclear generation operations.
RWE said it wants to quickly transfer money to a state fund
in charge of handling the storage of waste from the shutdown of
Germany's nuclear plants, adding it had cash on hand following
Innogy's listing.
The country's largest utilities must pay a total of 23.6
billion euros into the fund, in return for shedding all
liabilities related to any additional future costs of nuclear
waste storage.
At about 6.8 billion euros, RWE will shoulder the
second-largest share after E.ON and is currently
looking at the best way to transfer the amount, including the
option to pay "quite early", Krebber said, declining to being
more specific.
Nine-month operating profit at RWE's power generation
division rose 7 percent to 435 million euros, RWE said, also
pointing to stabilising margins at hard coal and gas-fired power
plants as a result of lower fuel prices.
As a result, RWE expects 2016 profits to come in at the
upper end of the target range that puts core earnings (EBITDA)
at 5.2 to 5.5 billion euros, operating profit at 2.8 to 3.1
billion and adjusted net income at 500 to 700 million.
On a group level, nine months results came in below
expectations, with analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co pointing to
higher maintenance expenses in its infrastructure business and
lower capital gains. They kept a "neutral" rating on the stock.
Shares in the group traded 1.9 percent lower, giving up
earlier gains.
The listing of Innogy left RWE with 2.6 billion euros in
proceeds as well as a 76.8 percent stake in the unit, which is
valued at 13.5 billion euros. RWE is currently valued at about
7.5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9292 euros)
(Additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan
and Keith Weir)