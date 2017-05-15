* Q1 adj EBITDA 2.13 bln eur vs 2.05 bln Reuters poll
FRANKFURT, May 15 German utility RWE,
which has struggled due to declining wholesale electricity
prices and its ageing power plants, slightly beat first-quarter
core profit expectations on Monday as tighter capacity in Europe
enabled it to raise production.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for January-March fell 6.5 percent to 2.13
billion euros ($2.3 bln), but that was higher than a Reuters
poll forecast of 2.05 billion euros.
Hurt by years of declining wholesale electricity prices, RWE
and its European peers have shut down tens of gigawatts' worth
of plant capacity, no longer able to turn a profit as solar and
wind energy have pushed conventional sources out of the market.
However, prices recovered at the end of last year, when a
cold winter coincided with extended French nuclear reactor
outages, pushing up the price for power delivered in 2018
to 28.8 euros a megawatt hour (MWh), up 44 percent
from 2016 lows.
"Because we have seen significant tightening in the first
quarter, prices in reserve markets were much higher than usual
and we have also operated more power plants than planned, mainly
gas," RWE's Chief Financial Officer Markus Krebber told
journalists.
"Basically, all available power plants ran straight for
several weeks."
RWE is trying to recover after reporting its biggest ever
net loss for 2016. It has cut costs at its power plant business
and listed its renewable and networks unit Innogy last
year as it tries to adjust its business model.
Shares in the group, which have gained more than a third so
far this year, rose 2.3 percent to the top of Frankfurt's
blue-chip index, with analysts at Jefferies keeping a
"buy" rating after what they said was a "good start to the
year".
Adjusted EBITDA at RWE's European Power segment, which
comprises its gas, hard coal and biomass plants, rose 13 percent
to 167 million euros in the first quarter.
The utility still expects the segment's full-year profits to
be significantly below 2016 levels, when adjusted EBITDA came in
at 377 million euros, anticipating a further decline in margins
for power production.
On a group level, RWE stuck to its full-year outlook, still
expecting adjusted EBITDA of 5.4 billion to 5.7 billion euros
and adjusted net income of 1 billion to 1.3 billion. It also
confirmed plans to pay a dividend of 0.50 euro a share for 2017.
($1 = 0.9150 euros)
