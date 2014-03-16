FRANKFURT, March 16 German utility RWE AG said on Sunday it and LetterOne Group had agreed on the terms for the sale of oil and gas unit RWE Dea AG at an enterprise value of around 5.1 billion euros ($7.10 billion).

A statement said the enterprise value includes around 0.6 billion euros in assumed liabilities.

The deal is subject to the approval of RWE's supervisory board, it said. ($1 = 0.7181 Euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)