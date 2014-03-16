CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on U.S. protectionism risk, lower oil prices
* TSX closes down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,480.13
FRANKFURT, March 16 German utility RWE AG said on Sunday it and LetterOne Group had agreed on the terms for the sale of oil and gas unit RWE Dea AG at an enterprise value of around 5.1 billion euros ($7.10 billion).
A statement said the enterprise value includes around 0.6 billion euros in assumed liabilities.
The deal is subject to the approval of RWE's supervisory board, it said. ($1 = 0.7181 Euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* TSX closes down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,480.13
BOSTON, Jan 23 Smarting from its biggest-ever yearly loss, hedge fund Viking Global Investors has reordered its stock picking team and plans to invest more money in financial and consumer stocks and less in pharmaceutical stocks, its co-founder told clients.