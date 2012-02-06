* RWE to save an additional 1 bln euros in 2013, 2014

By Tom Käckenhoff

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 6 Incoming RWE chief executive Peter Terium's plans for a further $1.3 billion of cost cuts and signs he is prepared to tread carefully over any layoffs, sent shares in the German utility to their highest level in more than three months.

"The (planned) improvement in results includes all segments of the company," according to a paper drawn up by 48-year old Terium and obtained by Reuters on Monday. The paper named IT and purchasing as two fields where costs could be saved.

A spokesman for the company on Sunday said RWE planned to extract an additional 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in savings on top of the 1.5 billion already pencilled in for 2013 and 2014.

Any changes were to be made with the consent of RWE's employees, according to the document, suggesting Terium, who becomes CEO in July, may take a more diplomatic approach to any layoffs than rival E.ON.

E.ON Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen upset employees last year by announcing up to 11,000 job cuts, leading to several months of negotiations during which the company's work's council complained about Teyssen's communication skills.

An RWE source had told Reuters in December that the company planned to cut up to 8,000 of its 72,000 staff over the next few years, half of which could come from divestments.

At the time, a company spokesman confirmed there would be job cuts, without giving a concrete number.

Terium presented the paper to RWE's works council last week, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding decisions were planned for June, when the group's senior managers will meet.

RWE said it would give an update on its savings programme at its annual press conference on March 6.

"In our view, the target exceeds market expectations both in terms of magnitude and time frame," UBS analysts said in response to the new savings target, upgrading the stock to "buy" from "neutral."

At 1434 GMT, shares in RWE were 2.3 percent higher at the top of Frankfurt's benchmark index, outperforming a 0.3 percent drop of the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index.

While the paper did not say whether the additional savings would include job cuts, German business daily Financial Times Deutschland reported that 3,500 jobs would be cut as part of the savings efforts. RWE declined to comment.

Burdened by Germany's decision to abandon nuclear power, RWE raised 2.1 billion euros in fresh equity in December as part of a plan that included selling 11 billion euros of assets and cutting costs to avert further downgrades to its credit rating. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Writing by Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Erica Billingham)