BERLIN Jan 17 German utility RWE
sees no sense in studying power and gas markets
outside its European core markets, board member Rolf Martin
Schmitz told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday.
"We don't see a sense in spreading out over many countries,"
he said on the sidelines of an energy industry conference.
RWE's sector peer E.ON last week said it agreed
to form a joint venture with Brazil's MPX Energia to
create a firm with capacity to produce 20 gigawatts of
power.
Germany's leading utilities must reinvent themselves over
the coming years, as a government-ordered nuclear exit forces
them to reduce dependency on their home market, sell assets and
rejig their energy portfolios to become more competitive.
Schmitz said that RWE only had limited resources for
investments abroad and enough options in its current range of
countries it operates in.
"Poland and Turkey continue to be growth markets for us," he
said.
Schmitz was also asked about a joint venture between itself
and E.ON to build up to 6 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear plant
capacity in Britain.
"That process is continuing," he said. Spokesman Volker Heck
said the ball was in the court of the UK government to create
the right conditions for future nuclear installations to work
economically effectively alongside fast expanding renewables.
Turning to sales of stakes in local utilities in Germany,
which are part of RWE's divestment programme of up to 11 billion
euros through 2013, Schmitz said more such sales could be
envisaged if there was demand.
Parts of three regional subsidiaries Suewag of Frankfurt
(77.6 percent), Kevag (57.5 percent) of Koblenz and VSE (67.3
percent) of Saarbruecken are on the block and talks are underway
on all transactions.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff)