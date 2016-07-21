DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 21 Municipal shareholders in Germany's RWE have secured continued influence at the utility's renewables and retail business, the head of their representative body told Reuters, signalling improvement in a relationship that is key to the group and its cash-strapped local investors.

RWE's alliance with the local shareholders, who own 24 percent of the company and are responsible for the issue of supply licences on which the debt-laden utility relies, was dealt a major blow when RWE suspended its dividend without warning in February.

The group's first dividend suspension since the 1950s came at a time when Germany's second-largest utility is pooling the healthy parts of its business within the newly created Innogy unit in readiness for a stock market listing aimed at keeping investors from jumping ship.

The municipal shareholders, which hold four of the 20 supervisory board seats at RWE, have been concerned they will lose influence on the spun-off operations and have asked for a seat on the Innogy board.

"Talks with RWE supervisory board chairman Werner Brandt have been very positive," said Ernst Gerlach, head of VkA, which represents RWE's municipal shareholders.

"It has been agreed to send to Innogy's supervisory board a representative who is close to the municipalities or knows about their situation."

Since it was founded in 1898, RWE has been deeply rooted in Germany's Ruhr industrial heartland, relying on local support for its power and gas supply business.

In turn, indebted Ruhr cities such as Muelheim, Duisburg, Bochum and Essen, where RWE is based, depend on the utility's stable payout in their annual budgets.

The municipalities are unlikely to become direct shareholders in Innogy because they would have to participate in the capital increase as part of the listing, which they can barely afford.

Still, the local shareholders are considering their options, Gerlach said.

"They could exit RWE. They could sell their RWE shares and buy a stake in Innogy. Or they could leave things as they are," he said.

The prevailing mood is behind retention of their stake in the parent group, Gerlach added, and they have demanded a clear strategy for the loss-making power plants and volatile energy trading operations that will stay with RWE after the Innogy listing. ($1 = 0.9059 euros)

