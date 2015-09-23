* Current share price does not reflect value of company -CEO

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 23 RWE sees no reason to change the ailing utility's strategy, its chief executive said on Wednesday, despite a massive plunge in the group's shares in recent weeks.

Shares in RWE have fallen more than 40 percent since mid-August, hit by concerns over billing issues at its British unit npower as well as the pending outcome of a review of the provisions set aside for the shutdown of its nuclear plants.

"Things are going in the right direction. We just have to make sure (our strategy) isn't overshadowed by political decisions," CEO Peter Terium told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Terium called the share price decline "absolutely dramatic", but added that a price of 10.265 euros apiece did not reflect the true value of the utility, Germany's largest power producer.

"The market is right but unfortunately it sometimes exaggerates," he said, adding shareholders were reading too much into current risks.

Investors are nervous following a report last week saying Germany's utilities were lacking 30 billion euros ($33.5 billion) in funding to decommission their nuclear plants, speculation that was subsequently denied by the country's Economy Ministry.

The Ministry has commissioned a stress test of the provisions, results of which are expected later this autumn.

"I don't think that anything new or different will emerge as a result," Terium said, adding that the company's accounts, including 10.4 billion euros in provisions, were checked annually by respected auditors.

Terium said there were no plans for a tie-up with a rival at the moment, but added such an option could not be ruled out in the future.

RWE has so far decided to remain an integrated utility, not following larger peer E.ON which last year said it would split in two and spin off its power plant business, energy trading and oil and gas activities.

Asked whether RWE was eyeing further asset sales following the 5.1-billion euro disposal of its oil and gas unit DEA earlier this year, Terium said that all remaining assets were "core business" for the group. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Elaine Hardcastle)