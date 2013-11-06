* RWE to also cut jobs in Britain, the Netherlands -source
* RWE declines to comment
DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 6 RWE,
Germany's No.2 utility, will be cutting some 2,500 jobs in its
power generating business in Germany over the next few years, a
source familiar with the plans said on Wednesday.
In a bid to cope with tepid energy demand in Europe as well
as loss-making power plants, RWE would also cut jobs in power
stations in Britain and the Netherlands, the source said.
According to information obtained by Reuters earlier, some
3,400 jobs may be going in total.
RWE spokespeople declined to comment on the matter,
referring to the company's nine-month results due on Nov. 14
when more details will become available.
In addition, RWE is also planning to halve the number of
employees at its renewable energy unit Innogy, which currently
employs 1,500, German business daily Handelsblatt reported,
citing company sources.
An Innogy spokeswoman confirmed there was a restructuring
programme underway, but added that most of the employees leaving
the unit would continue to work in other parts of RWE.
Along with peers E.ON and EnBW, RWE has
been hit hard by a steep drop in wholesale power prices and a
boom in renewables that has driven conventional power plants
into loss. It is seeking to make savings and shed assets.
One of the leading European energy companies in exploration,
production, transport and trading, it could cull 10,000 out of
70,000 current jobs overall, analysts estimate.
Its German power production sites employ 14,500.
In response to falling revenue, RWE has been slashing
investments and announced planned closures of power plants to
turn its business around and lower a 35 billion euro ($47.16
billion) debt pile.
Chief Executive Peter Terium has said savings must exceed an
already planned 500 million euros in power generation and there
will also be a reorganisation of its electricity sales business.