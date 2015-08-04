* Board to discuss project "Parent" on Aug. 10 -sources

* About 60 units in Germany to be dissolved -source

* Aim is to simplify structure, cut costs -sources

By Tom Käckenhoff and Christoph Steitz

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Aug 4 Germany's largest power producer RWE plans to prune its middle-management and cut back on its 100 or so local units, aiming to react more nimbly to the country's energy sector revolution.

RWE's supervisory board will meet on Aug. 10 to discuss project "Parent", which includes cutting the number of its subsidiaries in Germany, in some cases by merging them, several people familiar with the plans told Reuters.

Germany's utilities have seen their profits and share prices tumble as they grapple with a restructuring of the sector that has promoted solar and wind generation at the expense of their gas-fired power stations.

E.ON has already said it would split its business in two, and RWE has said it too might consider such a move if the sector's crisis intensifies.

The number of RWE's units in Germany - many of which have their own supervisory boards - would be reduced by more than half from about 100, one of the sources said, adding that additional legal entities could also be scrapped or downsized.

Another source said that the move may result in small-scale job cuts, but added that those were not at all comparable in size to large reductions in recent years, which have seen RWE's workforce shrink to about 59,000 from 71,000 since 2010.

"It's about reducing internal bureaucracy," RWE said, declining to be more specific. "Job cuts is not the primary focus."

Analysts and managers have cited 117-year old RWE's complex structure as a reason for why the group has been so slow in responding to a massive surge in renewables across Europe, shrinking its market value by 42 billion euros ($46 billion), or 78 percent, since 2007.

Most of its structure in Germany still stems from the time before RWE merged with local utility VEW in 2000, giving it more than 100 legal units and subsidiaries.

"It may not look like a big strategic step, but it will increase the company's ability to act," one of the sources said. "You're taking out costs and important divisions will be linked directly to the management board."

One option that is being discussed is to merge RWE's Generation and Power units, while subsidiaries in charge of gas and power retail, distribution and efficiency could also be combined and be directly represented in RWE's management board, the sources said.

RWE is scheduled to release first-half results on Aug. 13. ($1 = 0.9119 euros)

(Editing by William Hardy)