FRANKFURT, March 28 RWE on Tuesday
flagged it could actively participate in consolidation in the
power generation business in the medium term, not ruling out the
acquisition of assets in its core markets, which include
Germany.
Germany's third-largest energy group could make "selective
and opportunistic" purchases if competitors pulled out of the
challenging sector and leave behind assets at good prices, Chief
Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz said at RWE's Capital Market Day.
Schmitz fuelled M&A speculation two weeks ago when he said
RWE was considering several strategic options, including tie-ups
with rivals and the sale of a stake in energy group Innogy
, in which RWE owns 76.8 percent.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)