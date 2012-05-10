FRANKFURT May 10 RWE AG has no plans
to participate in planned expansion of the Czech nuclear plant
at Temelin, chief financial officer Rolf Pohlig said in a call
with journalists on Thursday in reply to a question.
The 70-percent state-owned power producer CEZ,
the biggest listed central European company, said on Wednesday
it has opened a multi-billion dollar tender to build two new
units at Temelin, the biggest-ever procurement deal in the
country.
CEZ had previously indicated it may look for a financial
partner as well as some form of government guarantees for the
new plant.
RWE stepped back from planned involvements in Britain
recently. At home it has been exposed to the enforced nuclear
shutdowns ordered by the German government in the wake of the
Fukushima disaster by losing its Biblis nuclear power station.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)