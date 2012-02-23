An undated handout picture made available to Reuters on August 9, 2011, shows Peter Terium, Chief Executive Officer of Essent. RWE named Terium as chief executive from July 1, 2012 and said it aimed to raise 2.5 billion euros ($3.5 billion) by increasing its capital and... REUTERS/RWE/Handout

ESSEN, Germany RWE AG's (RWEG.DE) asset disposal programme will not exceed the 11 billion euro maximum the German utility has targeted, incoming chief executive Peter Terium said, hinting instead the volume could be lower.

"It needs to be emphasised that it says 'up to'," the 48-year old Dutchman, who will take over the top job from Juergen Grossmann in July, told journalists.

"It will not be more than 11 billion euros," he said, adding 1.5 billion of asset sales had been realised already.

German utilities have been hit hard by the country's decision to phase out nuclear power, leading to plunging profits and thousands of job cuts and forcing them to rejig their energy portfolios to become more competitive.

In addition, the country's biggest players, E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE, have embarked on massive asset divestment programmes, with RWE aiming to sell up to 11 billion euros worth of assets by the end of 2013, while E.ON aims for 15 billion euros.

RWE has previously said its oil and gas exploration unit DEA, its Czech gas network unit NET4GAS, its stakes in local utility Berlinwasser and in regional subsidiaries Suewag (77.6 percent), Kevag (57.5 percent) and VSE (67.3 percent) could be sold.

FURTHER SAVINGS

Terium said that he would tighten the screws on investments after the company spent billions of euros on acquisitions in recent years. Among other, RWE bought Dutch peer Essent for 8.2 billion euros in 2009.

"The time of major investments is over," Terium said, adding the company needed to return to a stricter cost discipline.

According to an internal paper, Terium has already identified 1 billion euros in cost savings for the 2013-2014 period.

"We cannot say yet what that means in terms of staffing levels, it is too early," Terium said.

A source told Reuters in December that RWE aimed to cut up to 8,000 of its 72,000 jobs over the next few years. A spokesman for RWE at the time only said that jobs would be cut, not giving a specific number.

RWE has ruled out forced layoffs in Germany through 2012, an agreement that labour representatives aim to extend.

"It is agreed that we start negotiations in the second quarter," Terium said.

Terium, who joined RWE in 2003, said the company would continue to focus on its domestic market but added the company needed to expand beyond Europe's biggest economy.

"(However) we have no ambitions to enter South America, China or India," he said.

Peer E.ON in January said it would pay $471 million for a 10-percent stake in Brazil's MPX Energia MPXE3.SA, betting on the growing hunger for energy in emerging markets amid stagnant growth in Europe.

Terium also said RWE would look at the possibility of building nuclear power plants in Britain if conditions were right.

"We need to see how things play out in Britain. Time will tell," he said.

(Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Cowell)