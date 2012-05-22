DUESSELDORF, Germany May 22 French group Veolia
has asked a German court to grant a temporary
injunction to stop utility RWE selling its stake in
water company Berlinwasser back to the federal state of Berlin.
"Via this injunction, we want to obtain from RWE, our
co-shareholder in the holding that owns Berlinwasser, all the
details on the conditions of the negotiations (with Berlin)
before any final agreement is signed," a spokeswoman for Veolia
said.
Veolia and RWE jointly own 49.9 percent of Berlinwasser, and
Berlin holds the remaining 50.1 percent.
RWE, hit by the German government's decision to phase out
nuclear power, is divesting 7 billion euros ($8.94 billion)
worth of assets to pay down debt and improve earnings and has
agreed to sell its quarter of Berlinwasser back to the state.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that RWE's
stake was expected to fetch a price of about 618 million euros,
with a deal to take place in the coming weeks.
But Veolia said in its statement the planned stake sale
would violate its rights and create legal uncertainty for
Berlinwasser. It said there will be a hearing at the regional
court in Berlin.
"We cannot yet assess the announcement by Veolia and can
therefore not comment on it," a spokeswoman for RWE said.
($1 = 0.7832 euro)
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf and Gilles
Guillaume in Paris; Writing by Maria Sheahan, editing by William
Hardy)