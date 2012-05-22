* Veolia seeks temporary injunction to halt sale
* Veolia says wants all details before deal is signed
* Move comes after RWE agreed sale to state of Berlin
* RWE says sale does not require Veolia's approval
(Adds RWE comment, further details)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, May 22 France's Veolia
Environnement has taken legal action to halt RWE's
sale of a stake in water company Berlinwasser, as the
German utility makes efforts to shed 7 billion euros ($9
billion) worth of assets.
Veolia, which owns almost half of Berlinwasser jointly with
RWE, has asked a Berlin court to grant a temporary injunction to
stop the sale, saying on Tuesday it wanted all details of the
negotiations before any final agreement was signed.
"We cannot accept RWE's sales plan. Its implementation would
violate our rights and create legal uncertainty for
Berlinwasser," Michel Cunnac, chief executive of Veolia's German
water business, said in a statement
RWE said it did not believe the sale required Veolia's
approval.
RWE, like its peers E.ON and EnBW, was
hit hard by the German government's decision to phase out
nuclear power, forcing it to sell assets and tap growth areas
such as renewable energy.
At the top of its sales list are parts of its DEA oil and
gas exploration business, which sources said could fetch up to
1.25 billion euros, and Czech gas transmission system NET4Gas.
Earlier this month, it said it agreed to sell its quarter of
Berlinwasser back to the federal state of Berlin.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that RWE's
stake may fetch about 618 million euros, with a deal to take
place in the coming weeks, once the state parliament and RWE's
board have approved the deal.
"We do not share Veolia's stance that the transaction
creates legal uncertainty for Berlinwasser because it affects
only the shareholders and not the operating business," RWE said
in a statement.
The Berlin regional court is due to schedule a hearing on
the matter.
($1 = 0.7832 euro)
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf and Gilles
Guillaume in Paris; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Erica
Billingham)