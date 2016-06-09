BRIEF-Tokai Senko appoints new chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29
DUBLIN, June 9 Ryanair :
* to launch new low price accommodation offer "Ryanair Rooms"
* web-based service to allow customers rent rooms hotels, hostels, b&bs, homestay/villas and other 'room' offers
BANGKOK, May 18 Thai Union Pcl, the world's largest producer of canned tuna, said on Thursday it expected second-quarter sales to be higher than the first quarter due to seasonal factors in fisheries.