BRIEF-Yaoko is likely to report group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* Yaoko is likely to report a group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
DUBLIN, March 7 Ryanair will appeal against a British competition watchdog ruling that it must sell most of its stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus, it said on Friday.
"Ryanair ... has instructed its lawyers to appeal this ruling to the UK Court of Appeal," it said in a statement.
* Yaoko is likely to report a group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, May 1 A federal appeals court on Monday declined to rehear a challenge to the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" rules requiring internet providers to guarantee equal access to all websites.