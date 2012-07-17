DUBLIN, July 17 Ryanair published its
offer document for rival Irish airline Aer Lingus on
Tuesday, adding detail to a 694 million euro ($849 million) bid
which will come before competition authorities.
Europe's largest budget carrier launched its third offer for
Aer Lingus on June 19, offering shareholders 1.30 euros per
share in a bid to increase its stake to at least 50 percent from
just under 30 percent.
Ryanair needs the approval of the European Commission, which
in 2007 blocked an earlier bid on competition grounds.
In a letter to Aer Lingus shareholders, Ryanair chief
executive Michael O'Leary said circumstances had changed
materially since its unsuccessful bid in late 2006, citing the
continued consolidation of flag-carrying airlines, a big fall in
traffic at Dublin airport and the government's decision to sell
its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus.
"There are compelling reasons why the cash offer should be
accepted by a majority of Aer Lingus shareholders, and should
also be approved by the EU competition authorities in light of
these changed circumstances," O'Leary said.
Ryanair had to make an announcement on its intention for Aer
Lingus by Tuesday. It said the offer was open for acceptance
until Sept. 13.
Last month, Aer Lingus said shareholders should reject the
bid from Ryanair.
Aer Lingus shares were up 1.2 percent at 1.0689 euros at
1230 GMT.