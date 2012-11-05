BRUSSELS Nov 5 EU antitrust regulators plan to
object to Ryanair's proposed takeover of rival Aer
Lingus because the Irish budget airline has not offered
sufficient concessions, a person familiar with the matter said
on Monday.
"A statement of objections is likely," said the person, who
declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
A statement of objections is a confidential document issued
by the European Commission that sets out in detail the concerns
it has about a proposed merger or takeover deal.
The person said the objections were likely to be sent to
Ryanair in the coming week or two.
The source said the European Commission had not sought
feedback from consumers or competing airlines on the concessions
offered by Ryanair, indicating that it was unconvinced by the
airline's arguments.