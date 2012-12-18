DUBLIN Dec 18 The Irish government has decided
to oppose Ryanair's bid to take over Aer Lingus
after studying details of the plan, Transport Minister Leo
Varadkar said on Tuesday.
The bid is currently being investigated by the European
Commission on competition grounds.
"The commission will make its determination in its own time
but what is the case is that the government isn't supporting the
bid," Varadkar told journalists.
"We won't cooperate with their remedies package... We don't
see any advantages for Ireland in what is being proposed."