DUBLIN Nov 15 Irish airline Ryanair
renewed pressure on long-time rival Aer Lingus
on Tuesday to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to
discuss its 400 million euros pension deficit and a tax
settlement with the Irish government.
Aer Lingus' largest shareholder with a near 30 percent
stake, Ryanair has been a thorn in the former flag-carrier's
side for years, constantly criticising its management and
performance and twice having takeover bids rebuffed on
competition grounds.
Ryanair said Aer Lingus had rejected a Nov.1 letter calling
for an EGM partly because Ryanair's company secretary had not
signed the document.
In response, Ryanair has issued a new letter signed by its
company secretary and published correspondence it has received
from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE)
saying that an investor holding more than 10 percent of a
company's stock can requisition an EGM.
"We now call on the ODCE and the Irish Stock Exchange, to
take appropriate action to ensure that the board of Aer Lingus
complies with their corporate governance obligations," Ryanair
said in a statement.
A spokesman for Aer Lingus said its legal team was dealing
with Ryanair's calls and had no further comment to make.
In a letter from Aer Lingus' lawyers, released by Ryanair on
Tuesday, the company's legal advisors said Ryanair's
correspondence on the issue of an EGM was "bordering on
harassment".
Ireland's government is considering selling its 25 percent
stake in Aer Lingus as part of a sale of state assets under an
EU-IMF bailout but the group's pension deficit, which is larger
than the group's 380 million euros market value, is a major
stumbling block.
Ryanair, which has said it would consider selling its stake
to whoever buys the government share in Aer Lingus, wants the
airline's board to confirm that it has no obligation to make any
additional payment to its pension scheme.
Aer Lingus said in August that it had no obligation to fund
the pension deficit but warned that this position could be open
to a legal challenge.
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Mike Nesbit)