* Ryanair says has power to call EGM as major shareholder
* Aer Lingus says call invalid, Ryanair harassing board
DUBLIN Nov 15 Irish airline Aer Lingus
rejected a renewed call by rival Ryanair on
Tuesday to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to
discuss its 400 million euros ($541 million) pension deficit and
a tax settlement with the Irish government.
Aer Lingus' largest shareholder with a near 30 percent
stake, Ryanair has been a thorn in the former flag-carrier's
side for years, constantly criticising its management and
performance and twice having takeover bids rebuffed on
competition grounds.
Ryanair said Aer Lingus had rejected a Nov.1 letter calling
for an EGM partly because Ryanair's company secretary had not
signed the document.
In response, Ryanair has issued a new letter signed by its
company secretary and published correspondence it has received
from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE)
saying that an investor holding more than 10 percent of a
company's stock can requisition an EGM.
"We now call on the ODCE and the Irish Stock Exchange, to
take appropriate action to ensure that the board of Aer Lingus
complies with their corporate governance obligations," Ryanair
said in a statement.
Aer Lingus said that the requisition to hold the meeting was
not properly made and that Ryanair was using its shareholding to
simply harass a competitor.
"Ryanair's purported requisition of an EGM remains invalid.
The Company will not accede to this invalid request and any
attempt by Ryanair to convene such a meeting by itself would
also be invalid," Aer Lingus said in a statement.
"This is the latest in a series of attempts by Ryanair, Aer
Lingus' most significant competitor, to use its shareholding to
harass and distract Aer Lingus' Board and Management from its
running of the business."
Ireland's government is considering selling its 25 percent
stake in Aer Lingus as part of a sale of state assets under an
EU-IMF bailout, but the group's pension deficit, which is larger
than the group's 380 million euros market value, is a major
stumbling block.
Ryanair, which has said it would consider selling its stake
to whoever buys the government share in Aer Lingus, wants the
airline's board to confirm that it has no obligation to make any
additional payment to its pension scheme.
Aer Lingus said in August that it had no obligation to fund
the pension deficit but warned that this position could be open
to a legal challenge.
