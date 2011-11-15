* Ryanair says has power to call EGM as major shareholder

DUBLIN Nov 15 Irish airline Aer Lingus rejected a renewed call by rival Ryanair on Tuesday to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to discuss its 400 million euros ($541 million) pension deficit and a tax settlement with the Irish government.

Aer Lingus' largest shareholder with a near 30 percent stake, Ryanair has been a thorn in the former flag-carrier's side for years, constantly criticising its management and performance and twice having takeover bids rebuffed on competition grounds.

Ryanair said Aer Lingus had rejected a Nov.1 letter calling for an EGM partly because Ryanair's company secretary had not signed the document.

In response, Ryanair has issued a new letter signed by its company secretary and published correspondence it has received from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) saying that an investor holding more than 10 percent of a company's stock can requisition an EGM.

"We now call on the ODCE and the Irish Stock Exchange, to take appropriate action to ensure that the board of Aer Lingus complies with their corporate governance obligations," Ryanair said in a statement.

Aer Lingus said that the requisition to hold the meeting was not properly made and that Ryanair was using its shareholding to simply harass a competitor.

"Ryanair's purported requisition of an EGM remains invalid. The Company will not accede to this invalid request and any attempt by Ryanair to convene such a meeting by itself would also be invalid," Aer Lingus said in a statement.

"This is the latest in a series of attempts by Ryanair, Aer Lingus' most significant competitor, to use its shareholding to harass and distract Aer Lingus' Board and Management from its running of the business."

Ireland's government is considering selling its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus as part of a sale of state assets under an EU-IMF bailout, but the group's pension deficit, which is larger than the group's 380 million euros market value, is a major stumbling block.

Ryanair, which has said it would consider selling its stake to whoever buys the government share in Aer Lingus, wants the airline's board to confirm that it has no obligation to make any additional payment to its pension scheme.

Aer Lingus said in August that it had no obligation to fund the pension deficit but warned that this position could be open to a legal challenge. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Hans-Juergen Peters)