DUBLIN, Nov 24 Irish airline Ryanair
said it will pursue Aer Lingus directors for a
breach of company law if the former state carrier refuses again
to hold an extraordinary general meeting.
Ryanair, Aer Lingus's largest shareholder with a near 30
percent stake, said on Thursday it had the right to request a
meeting at which it wanted to discuss Aer Lingus's 400 million
euros ($534 million) pension deficit and a tax settlement.
Aer Lingus, which said last week that the requisition to
hold a meeting was not properly made and that Ryanair was using
its shareholding simply to harass a competitor, once again
rejected the call.
Ryanair, a thorn in its fellow carrier's side for years with
constant criticism of its management and performance, said the
decision was not up to Aer Lingus.
"Please be advised that should your board again refuse to
convene this properly requisitioned EGM, then Ryanair will
pursue the directors of Aer Lingus for this breach of Irish
company law and the listing rules of the Irish Stock Exchange,"
Ryanair said in a Nov. 18 letter addressed to Aer Lingus and
released on Thursday.
Aer Lingus replied to the fresh threat by saying the
allegation that there had been a breach of company law and
listing rules was completely without foundation and that the
requisitions to convene an EGM remained invalid.
"Despite our numerous, clear responses on this matter,
Ryanair, Aer Lingus' most significant competitor, continues to
use its shareholding to attempt to mislead our shareholders and
harass and distract our Board and Management from the running of
the business," the airline said in a response emailed to
Reuters.
While Ireland is considering selling its 25 percent stake in
Aer Lingus as part of a wider sale of state assets under an
EU-IMF bailout, the airline's pension deficit, larger than its
380 million euros market value, is a major stumbling block.
Ryanair, which has said it would consider selling its Aer
Lingus stake to whoever buys the government's holding, wants the
airline's board to confirm it has no obligation to make any
additional payment to its pension scheme.
Aer Lingus said in August it had no obligation to fund the
pension deficit, adding its position could be open to legal
challenge.
